Rajasthan ex-CM Pahadia to vacate bungalow, Raje to retain residence as MLA

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:39 IST

Former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has been asked to vacate his official bungalow while former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will get to retain her bungalow in her capacity as MLA, advocate general Mahendra Singhvi told the high court on Monday.

Singhvi appeared before a bench of Justice Sabina and Justice NS Daddha during hearing of a contempt petition filed by Milap Chand Dandia.

Dandia welcomed the decision. “I had argued that ex-CMs should not be given facilities. If Raje retains the bungalow in her capacity as MLA then that is fine.”

Singhvi told the court that former CM Pahadia has been asked to vacate his official bungalow within 15 days. He said the government is considering allotting Raje her present bungalow, 13 Civil Lines, in her capacity as a senior MLA.

He also told the court that the staff and other facilities given to Raje have been withdrawn by the government.

Dandia had filed a petition in the Rajasthan high court in May 2017 challenging facilities given to ex-CMs. In its order on Dandia’s petition, the high court ruled in September 2019 that the amendment passed by the government was unconstitutional and former CMs should vacate their bungalows.

Instead of implementing the high court order, the Congress government challenged the decision in the Supreme Court which dismissed the petition earlier this month.

Dandia had later filed a contempt petition in the high court against the government as it did not implement the high court order of September 2019.

In 2017, when Vasundhara Raje was the chief minister, her government had amended the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Amendment) Act, 1956, entitling former CMs a free government residence, a vehicle, telephone and a staff of 9 members including one personal secretary, one personal assistant or stenographer, one driver, one grade 1 clerk, two informatics assistant, and three class 4 employees.

Raje resides in a Type I bungalow in the posh Civil Lines area of Jaipur. Jagannath Pahadia, who was chief minister from June 1980 to July 1981 has also been allotted the same type of bungalow. Type I bungalows are usually allotted to ministers.

During her last tenure from 2013 to 2018, Raje had not moved to the officials CM residence 3, Civil Lines but chose to stay in her 13, Civil Lines Bungalow. Before vacating her office in 2018, Raje had re-allotted the 13, Civil Lines bungalow in her name.