Rajasthan govt plans reservation to locals in jobs; CM says working on it

The Rajasthan government is planning to provide reservation to locals in getting jobs in the state. States such as Haryana and Madhya Pradesh already have a law in place ensuring 75% reservation in private sector jobs for locals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the demand for reservation to local youths in employment is being raised but it was not in accordance with the spirit of the Supreme Court.

However, he said he was examining the steps taken by other states in this regard and assured Rajasthan will implement reservation for locals in jobs if such a situation is developed in the country.

Addressing a gathering on the foundation laying ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Youth Excellence Centre in Jaipur, he said giving equal opportunities to all is the responsibility of the government and they are working with this thought.

The CM also announced the state government will make all efforts to bring a youth-centric budget, like a separate agriculture budget brought by the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot said his focus will be on presenting a youth-centric budget next year based on suggestions given by them. He asked them to hold dialogues, discuss and take feedback about similar schemes in other states and give suggestions.

“You hold discussions, study schemes in other states, if there is any and take feedback. If you give a concrete suggestion, I will try to present a youth-centric budget,” said Gehlot.

The CM added that the young leadership should have discipline, commitment, sensitivity and passion to run the country, while asserting that political workers should also be groomed with such qualities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON