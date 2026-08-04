Rajasthan HC grants Asaram 20-day parole, says state failed to justify rejection

Former self-styled godman Asaram has been granted a 20-day regular parole by the Rajasthan High Court. The HC held that the state government failed to justify its decision to reject his parole application despite his good conduct during earlier interim releases and the over 13 years he spent in prison, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Former self-styled godman Asaram, serving life sentence in a rape case. (HT)

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A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit passed the order on Monday. The bench granted Asaram his first regular parole and ordered his release for 20 days after he furnished a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

Court cites good conduct

The court said that the convicted rapist, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, has spent 13 years, one month and 24 days in prison.

It observed that he had been granted interim bail on several occasions in the past and there was no record of him violating bail conditions, attempting to abscond, influencing witnesses or causing any law and order problem during those periods.

READ ALSO | No bail for Asaram now: SC seeks state’s reply on challenge to rape conviction

State opposed parole

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{{^usCountry}} The state government opposed Asaram's parole, telling the High Court that he could flee if released. It also cited pending criminal cases outside Rajasthan and his conviction in Gujarat as reasons to deny parole. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government opposed Asaram's parole, telling the High Court that he could flee if released. It also cited pending criminal cases outside Rajasthan and his conviction in Gujarat as reasons to deny parole. {{/usCountry}}

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The government further said he was undergoing medical treatment, had not been declared medically fit for parole, and that his release could threaten the victim's family's security.

Former self-styled godman Asaram was granted a 20-day parole by the Rajasthan HC.

High Court rejects state's objections

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The High Court said the state's concerns that Asaram might abscond or pose a threat were based on speculation and not supported by evidence.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court halts coercive measures against Asaram ashram land in Gujarat

It also said Asaram's parole plea must be decided under the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules. The court ruled that pending cases or convictions in other states cannot be used as a reason to deny parole in this case.

The High Court earlier, on May 27, upheld Asaram's conviction and life sentence in the 2013 minor rape case.

Supreme Court hearing on medical bail

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday also heard Asaram's plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds. During the hearing, the court was informed that an AIIMS medical panel had said Asaram does not require hospitalisation but needs round-the-clock medical assistance.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale posted the matter for further hearing on August 6.

ALSO READ | Rape survivor's father moves SC seeking to quash bail of convict Asaram

Why Asaram is in jail

Asaram is serving a life sentence after being convicted in a 2013 case of raping a minor girl at his ashram near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The girl said that Asaram raped her on the pretext of performing a ritual to cure her of evil spirits.

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He was arrested in September 2013 and, in April 2018, a special court in Jodhpur found him guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The Rajasthan High Court upheld his conviction and life sentence in May this year.

In January 2023, a court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, also sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in another rape case involving a former woman devotee.