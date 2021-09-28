Rajasthan: Man gets death penalty for raping, killing 8-year-old

A 26-year-old man was on Monday awarded a death sentence for raping an eight-year-old child and strangling her before dumping her body in a drain in Sirohi near here last September.

Special Judge Ajitabh Acharya of the POCSO court gave capital punishment to convict Nikram alias Bharma, terming his heinous offence as “the rarest of rare”.

The court had held the accused guilty of rape and murder on September 24 and had slated Monday for announcing the quantum of sentence.

After hearing arguments on the quantum of the sentence from the prosecution and defence counsel, the judge ruled that it was a rarest of rare case deserving nothing less than a death term. “Children have all the right to live in society happily without any fear and insecurity. If children are not safe outside the home, this is a matter of huge concern,” the judge said, underlining the gravity of the offence

