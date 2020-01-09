e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / Rajasthan minor ‘abducted’ and taken to MP by Facebook friend, ‘raped’ for two months

Rajasthan minor ‘abducted’ and taken to MP by Facebook friend, ‘raped’ for two months

After bringing her to Guna, the accused took the victim’s mobile phone while his mother and sister harassed her by forcing her to work all day without food.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kota
Rajasthan minor was befriended on Facebook by a youngster, who raped her for two months in captivity after bringing her to MP.
Rajasthan minor was befriended on Facebook by a youngster, who raped her for two months in captivity after bringing her to MP.(HT Photo/Representative)
         

A Rajasthan minor girl was rescued by the state police from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, where she was brought by a Facebook friend and allegedly raped for two months while being kept hostage.

The rescued girl was presented before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Kota, her hometown, on Wednesday.

Vimal Jain, a member of the CWC Kota said the 17-year-old girl was trapped by the youngster into friendship on Facebook before she was brought to MP and that his family was also involved in keeping the girl captive.

After bringing her to Guna, the accused took the victim’s mobile phone while his mother and sister harassed her by forcing her to work all day without food.

The girl, however, somehow managed to call her father and narrated her ordeal after which Udhyog Nagar police of Kota city reached Guna on Tuesday to recover the girl.

The CWC has sent the victim to the Girl protection home in Kota.

Meanwhile, Udhyog Nagar police have lodged FIR against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual offenses (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC for rape and abduction of the minor.

tags
top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K today: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K today: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news