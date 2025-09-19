Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday announced that a new training facility aimed at equipping police personnel with advanced skills to tackle cyber and economic crimes will be constructed at the Rajasthan Police Academy here. Rajasthan Police Academy to get new cybercrime training facility: CM

Addressing the passing out parade of the 55th batch of Rajasthan Police Service officers at the RPA grounds, Sharma said the upcoming facility will enhance training, technical resources, and infrastructure to better prepare officers for combating financial and cyber-related offences.

He asserted that crime control and maintaining law and order remain his top priorities, adding that the government is committed to further strengthening the system in the coming days.

"Training in the police force not only imparts legal knowledge but also builds communication, cooperation and team spirit. This foundational training shapes the character and personality of police officers," Sharma said.

The chief minister lauded the increasing participation of women in the police force and called them a source of inspiration for society.

"Women feel more comfortable approaching female officers with their concerns. These officers are not just key members of the force but also role models for others," he mentioned

Highlighting the changing nature of crime, Sharma said police need to stay alert, updated, and technically trained to combat challenges such as organised crime and cyber threats.

"Along with traditional policing, technical skills, cyber security awareness, and knowledge of digital forensics are now essential," he added.

Calling honesty the most powerful weapon for the police, Sharma urged officers to work with patience and integrity, regardless of external pressures.

"Policing is a team effort. When we work together, our strength multiplies. Mutual trust and cooperation are key to overcoming challenges," he said.

The chief minister also noted a decline in crime rates in the state.

"Since 2023, there has been a 19.45 per cent drop in overall crimes. Atrocities against Scheduled Castes have declined by 17.80 per cent, and against Scheduled Tribes by 18.77 per cent. Cases of crimes against women have also reduced by 9.24 per cent," he said.

Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma said the Rajasthan Police is committed to ensuring robust law and order. "We are continuously upgrading technical capabilities, speeding up investigations, and enhancing operational efficiency to meet new challenges," he said.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and RPA Director S Sengathir were also present at the programme.

