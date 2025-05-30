Rajasthan police detains govt employee for alleged spying amid Indo-Pak tensions

Rajasthan Police on Friday detained a government employee, Shakur Khan, on the allegations of spying, in Jaisalmer. Rajasthan police have detained and are questioning a government employee from Rajasthan over allegations of spying.(PTI)

According to Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary, Khan is undergoing interrogation.

Speaking to ANI, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said, "Shakur Khan, who is a government employee, has been detained and interrogation is being done..."

The police had previously appealed to the public for information regarding suspicious individuals in the area. Several people have been detained for questioning, and action has been taken against those found to be sending sensitive information across the border.

"We had appealed to the public to give us information regarding the presence of any suspicious person. We have already detained many persons for interrogation, and action has been taken against those who were sending important information across the border..," said Sudhir Chaudhary.

Amid action against spies in the state, earlier today, the Delhi Police Special Cell started questioning the Pakistani spy arrested from Deeg, Rajasthan. Interrogation revealed that the accused spy returned to India one week before the Pahalgam attack.

As per the police sources, the interrogation so far has revealed that Kasim has received about two lakh Pakistani rupees in different instalments from Pakistan in exchange for spying.

Kasim has told during the interrogation that he deleted all the data from the phone. He has said that when the spies started getting caught in India post the Pahalgam attack, he deleted the data from his phone. However, the police will get the phone forensically examined to verify his claims.

The police are waiting for the forensic report of his mobile phone to identify his contacts in Pakistan. The police are trying to trace Kasim's call detail record (CDR) to know his contacts in India.

Post Operation Sindoor, police across states are nabbing Pakistani spies. On May 18, Haryana Police arrested several individuals alleged to perform espionage activities for Pakistan. Among the recent arrests, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying against India, has made the headlines.

On May 26, Haryana's Hisar District Court sent Jyoti into judicial custody, and the first hearing of her case is scheduled on June 9.