YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was aware her Pakistani friends were ISI operatives, says police

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested for spying for Pakistan, was aware that she was interacting with officials from Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra was aware that she was interacting with Pakistani ISI operatives(File)

A senior police official told HT that 12 TB of data had been recovered from three phones belonging to Jyoti Malhotra, revealing her chat records, call logs, video footage and financial transactions connecting her to four Pakistani operatives.

Also Read: 6 AK-47s, ‘VIP’ Security - New details of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Pakistan visit sparks outrage

Police added that Jyoti Malhotra was aware of the positions held by the operatives who approached her.

"The forensic report reveals that she was in direct contact with at least four Pakistani intelligence operatives, and she received special treatment during her trips to Pakistan. We are examining recovered digital data,” an earlier Hindustan Times report quoted the official.

Jyoti Malhotra admits to interaction with Pak officer

After the 33-year-old travel vlogger was arrested, Malhotra confessed to being in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi seen with Jyoti Malhotra? Here's the truth behind the viral photo

"She confessed to her direct communication with Danish. She was also in contact with several other YouTube influencers. Her three mobile phones and laptop, along with two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh, the IT in-charge of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), have been sent for forensic examination,” police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said.

The YouTuber, has been charged under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section penalising acts endangering India's unity, sovereignty and integrity.

She was arrested on May 15, a week after India carried out airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

She is among 12 people who have been arrested across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of espionage and sharing of ‘sensitive information’ with Pakistani officials amid conflict with the neighbouring nation.