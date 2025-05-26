6 AK-47s, ‘VIP’ Security - New details of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Pakistan visit sparks outrage

New details from YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's visit to Pakistan have sparked a row, with visuals recorded by Scottish content creator Callum Mill, showing the espionage accused in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar with six armed gunmen with her. Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of espionage, was surrounded by six gunmen during her visit to Pakistan's Anarkali Bazaar. (Instagram/@travelwithJo1)

In the Scottish YouTuber's vlog, Jyoti Malhotra was spotted in the bazaar and was accompanied by at least six armed men with AK-47 rifles.

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan earlier this month. She is among the 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage.

‘VIP’ security for Jyoti Malhotra?

In the video, the Indian YouTuber was seen being accompanied by a group of six to seven men, all armed with AK-47 rifles. The men in the video are suspected to be Pakistani security personnel.

Dressed in semi-formal attire and jackets which read "no fear", the men surround Jyoti Malhotra as she roams around Lahore's Anarkali bazaar.

The new visuals have sparked outrage in India with many questioning the need for high security with the YouTuber.

The video from the Scottish YouTuber, who was also left baffled at the site, has raised more questions and suspicions regarding Malhotra's visit to Pakistan.

"Callum, you will be surprised to know that this girl is now under arrest in India because she has been caught spying for Pakistan and passing sensitive information to their security agency ISI. She is being interrogated. That will now explain why she was surrounded by security guards and was being treated as a VIP in Pakistan," read a recent comment under the Scottish YouTuber's video.

“No YouTuber walks in Pakistan streets with 6 men armed with AK-47 rifles,” stated one such user on X.

Jyoti Malhotra, who has been accused of spying, was present at several high-profile events, where she was spotted with several Pakistani security and intelligence officials.

As per the initial investigation against her, police stated that the YouTuber stayed in touch with Pakistani officials even after her return to India.

Investigations have further revealed that Malhotra, who ran the channel 'Travel with Jo' worked in collusion with a staff at the Pakistani High Commission - Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish.

Furthermore, officials also added that the Indian YouTuber was being developed as a Pakistani asset.