YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying for Pakistan, to appear before Hisar court today

YouTuber and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on suspicion of spying for Pakistani agents, will be brought before a court in Hisar on Monday, as her four-day police remand ends. 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra to be produced before Hisar court today(HT Photo)

The local court had extended the police remand of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra by four days, after her initial five-day custody ended last Thursday.

Malhotra, 33, is one of 12 people arrested earlier this month from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were linked to a suspected spy ring with alleged ties to Pakistan.

What the police probe has revealed so far

Hisar police said on Wednesday that they have not found any proof that Malhotra had access to military or defense secrets. However, they claimed she was in contact with people she knew were Pakistan intelligence agents.

“So far, we have not found any evidence of her involvement in any terror activity or her alignment with any terrorist group. We have not found any document which depicts that she wants to marry any PIOs or wants to change religion,” Hisar Superintendent of Police added.

Police sources had earlier said that she had been in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, an employee at the Pakistani High Commission in India, since November 2023. Danish was expelled by the Indian government on May 13 for allegedly being involved in spying activities.

Police have sent her three mobile phones and a laptop for forensic tests. They are also probing into four of her bank accounts.

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and military intelligence have also questioned Malhotra after she was booked booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigations show that Malhotra has traveled to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and a few other countries in recent years. Police say Pakistani agents were trying to recruit her as a spy.

She was reportedly in contact with Danish during a recent four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Last week, Malhotra's father questioned the repeated extensions of her police remand. “They had taken her on a five-day remand earlier. Now, she’s been given four more days. They didn’t find anything before, so what will they find now?” he told news agency IANS.

Jyoti Malhotra runs a travel YouTube channel called “Travel with JO” and was arrested from the New Aggarsain Extension area in Hisar under espionage charges.