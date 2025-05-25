Rahul Gandhi seen with Jyoti Malhotra? Here's the truth behind the viral photo

A morphed photograph linking YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra – who has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan – and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has gone viral. Several X users shared the photo purportedly showing Malhotra posing with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, with angry messages and attacks. The morphed photo of Rahul Gandhi with Jyoti Malhotra which has gone viral on social media.(X)

"Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana, who was caught spying for Pakistan, is with Rahul Gandhi. What a strange coincidence that every traitor and anti-national is seen with Rahul Gandhi! Is Rahul Gandhi the mastermind behind the turmoil happening in the country?" wrote a user on X.

What's the truth behind the photo?

A simple Google image search shows that the original photograph was published by several media outlets in 2018. At the time, Malhotra had not even started her YouTube career.

The reverse image search of the morphed photo shows that former Congress leader Aditi Singh was wearing the same saree in the same setting while posing with Rahul Gandhi. The photo has the same angle, and even the person standing in the background is the same.

The photo with Aditi Singh was published years ago. Aditi Singh had shared the same photo on social media in 2017.

A screengrab of the Google image search.(Google)

Many fact-checking agencies also declared the photograph “morphed”.

Aditi Singh, a former Congress lawmaker from Rae Bareli, joined the BJP in 2021. She currently represents the Rae Bareli Sadar seat as a BJP MLA.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested last month for allegedly spying for Pakistan. She had been in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, the Pakistani staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023 and was allegedly passing on sensitive information and trying to sculpt a positive image of the country on social media.

Danish was expelled by India on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The National Investigation Agency, the Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence officials have questioned Jyoti.

The police said she was being developed as a Pakistani asset.

She has 3.9 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

So far, it's been revealed that she has visited Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and some other countries.

Jyoti Malhotra is among 12 people who have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage.

