YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was in contact with 4 Pakistani operatives, cops reveal

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Hisar Court on Monday. Shortly after she was sent into custody, forensic reports reveal that the Indian YouTuber was in touch with at least four Pakistani operatives. YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is under investigation for alleged espionage links with Pakistan, was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody. (File photo)

Speaking to HT, a senior police official stated that they have recovered 12 TB of data from three phones belonging to Malhotra. The data from her laptop is yet to be examined.

"The forensic report reveals that she was in direct contact with at least four Pakistani intelligence operatives, and she received special treatment during her trips to Pakistan. We are examining recovered digital data,” the official told HT.

The names and identities of the four Pakistani operatives Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with are yet to be revealed.

The forensic report on Malhotra revealed chat records, call logs, video footage and financial transactions tying her to four Pakistani operatives.

Police added that Malhotra was aware of the positions held by the operatives who approached her.

Following her arrest, the social media influencer admitted that she was in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. Malhotra first met the Pakistani officer when he visited the Pakistani High Commission for a visa to visit the country.

"She confessed to her direct communication with Danish. She was also in contact with several other YouTube influencers. Her three mobile phones and laptop, along with two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh, the IT in-charge of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), have been sent for forensic examination,” Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar told HT.

What is the case against Jyoti Malhotra?

Indian travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra was arrested and booked under Section 152 of the BNS for endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, as well as the Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The YouTuber has been accused of spying for Pakistan and is alleged to have been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and shared "sensitive information" with them.

She is among the 12 people who have been arrested across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of espionage.