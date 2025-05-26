YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying for Pakistan, sent to judicial custody

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Haryana's Hisar. She is one of the 12 people arrested so far for allegedly spying for the neighbouring country. Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra in custody of Hisar police. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The court had extended the police remand of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra by four days, after her initial five-day custody ended last Thursday.

Malhotra, 33, came in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish during a visit to the Pakistan High Commission seeking a visa to visit the neighbouring nation. She was in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives, and visited the neighbouring country “multiple times” and China once. Danish is the same official who was declared persona non grata by India.

Police officials said a forensic report of her three mobile phones revealed “damning evidence.”

“We have recovered over 12TB of digital data from her three mobile phones, and a report of the laptop is awaited. The forensic report reveals that she was in direct contact with at least four Pakistani intelligence operatives, and she received special treatment during her trips to Pakistan. We are examining recovered digital data,” a senior police official told HT.

The travel blogger has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.