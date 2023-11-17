Rajasthan polls: Amit Shah's ‘appeasement, atrocities’ jibe at Ashok Gehlot govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that the state ranks first in terms of crime, appeasement and atrocities on women and Dalits, PTI reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)

"The Congress crossed all limits of appeasement politics for keeping its vote bank," Shah said while addressing a poll rally in Ajmer. “The state ranks number one in terms of corruption, appeasement, rape and other crimes against women, cyber-crime and inflation index.”

He also alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government considered Rajasthan as its "ATM" where its leaders from Delhi swiped cards to withdraw money.

"The Gehlot government ran an ATM to swipe card and withdraw money. The Congress party turned Rajasthan into an ATM where its leaders from Delhi swiped the card to withdraw money. Such a government should be ousted," Shah said, according to PTI.

He also invoked the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur in June last year. Lal was killed by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed for supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

"The Gehlot government has crossed all limits in Rajasthan for vote bank politics. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur, but not a single word came out of their mouth. They have made Rajasthan a state of riots," Shah said.

The home minister also warned that if Congress returns to power in Rajasthan, organisations such as the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) will get a free hand and Rajasthan will never be safe.

"When you cast your votes in the upcoming elections, do not think that you are just going to make someone an MLA. Rather, your single vote is to form a double-engine government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji."

The polls for the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 25. The votes will be counted on December 3.

