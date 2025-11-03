Rajasthan reels from tragedies as 3 major accidents in a month kill over 45

“Twelve people died in the accident and as many have been injured,” Jaipur district collector Jitendra Soni told PTI.

According to officials, the accident unfolded near Loha Mandi when an empty dumper truck, moving at high speed, rammed into multiple vehicles over a 300-metre stretch.

Rajasthan has seen three major accidents in less than a month that have left over 45 people dead and dozens injured, drawing sharp focus on the state’s road safety standards and the recurring menace of reckless driving. The latest occurred in Jaipur’s Harmada area on Monday afternoon, where a speeding dumper truck triggered a chain collision that killed at least 13 people.

Several victims remain in critical condition and have been shifted to the trauma centre of SMS Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the truck lost control before hitting several cars, motorcycles, and a small goods carrier in quick succession.

Police teams rushed to the site, cordoned off the area, and began clearing the mangled vehicles to restore traffic movement.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief saying that the accident was "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching".

In a post on X, CM Sharma wrote, "The road accident that occurred in the Lohamandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, resulting in loss of life, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. We pray to God to grant a place to the departed souls in His eternal abode and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this devastating blow."

Phalodi pilgrimage tragedy The Jaipur collision came barely a day after another major crash in Phalodi, Jodhpur district, where a mini-bus carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked trailer truck on the Bharat Mala Highway.

At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, were killed, while two others were injured.

The group was returning from a pilgrimage to Kolayat in Bikaner when their bus, traveling at high speed, attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with a stationary trailer. The impact crushed the front of the bus, killing most passengers instantly.

“Eighteen people were in the bus, all from Jodhpur’s Soorsagar area. Fifteen died on the spot while two were shifted to Jodhpur in critical condition,” said Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, with the PM announcing an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure prompt relief.

Jaisalmer inferno: 20 burnt alive in sleeper bus Just weeks before these two incidents, 26 people were burnt alive when a sleeper bus caught fire on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway. The horrific blaze, caused by a short circuit in the AC unit, trapped passengers inside as the bus door jammed shut due to an automatic locking malfunction.

“Most of the bodies were found in the aisle, indicating that people tried to escape but couldn’t because the door was stuck,” said Kailash Dan, Additional SP, Jaisalmer.

Army personnel and locals helped break open the windows to rescue survivors.

A subsequent probe revealed that the bus lacked a second exit gate or window hammers, violating safety norms.

The tragedy prompted the state transport department to launch a statewide inspection drive against buses with illegal modifications or permit violations.

Public anger mounts Families of victims in the Jaisalmer fire later alleged negligence and delays in DNA identification, highlighting lapses in medical response and bureaucratic apathy.

“The whole system wakes up for criminals even at midnight, but no one is here for the common man,” said one grieving relative in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar admitted that the lack of emergency exits on the bus had cost lives.

“There was only one door, which got jammed. Most passengers could not escape. Some were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Following the accidents, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has called for a comprehensive review of traffic regulations and heavy vehicle checks. “The government stands with the victims in this hour of grief,” Sharma said, promising strict action against violators.