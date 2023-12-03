close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh seats

Dec 03, 2023 06:36 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh, on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Churu area constitutes - Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS
Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Counting for Churu area constituencies will begin at 8am on 3rd December, 2023.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
NOHARCounting to begin
BHADRACounting to begin
SADULPURCounting to begin
TARANAGARCounting to begin
SARDARSHAHARCounting to begin
CHURUCounting to begin
RATNAGARHCounting to begin
SUJANGARH (SC)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Churu area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
NOHARAmit ChachanINC
BHADRABalwan PooniaCPI(M)
SADULPURKrishna PooniaINC
TARANAGARNarendra BudaniyaINC
SARDARSHAHARBhanwarlal SharmaINC
CHURURajendra RathoreBJP
RATANGARHAbhinesh MaharshiBJP
SUJANGARH (SC)Master Bhanwarlal MeghwalINC

Track live updates from all Rajasthan Assembly constituencies only on Hindustan Times Rajasthan Assembly Election Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

