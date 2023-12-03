Rajasthan results LIVE: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Churu area constitutes - Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Counting for Churu area constituencies will begin at 8am on 3rd December, 2023.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party NOHAR Counting to begin BHADRA Counting to begin SADULPUR Counting to begin TARANAGAR Counting to begin SARDARSHAHAR Counting to begin CHURU Counting to begin RATNAGARH Counting to begin SUJANGARH (SC) Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Churu area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party NOHAR Amit Chachan INC BHADRA Balwan Poonia CPI(M) SADULPUR Krishna Poonia INC TARANAGAR Narendra Budaniya INC SARDARSHAHAR Bhanwarlal Sharma INC CHURU Rajendra Rathore BJP RATANGARH Abhinesh Maharshi BJP SUJANGARH (SC) Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal INC

