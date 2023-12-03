Live
Rajasthan results LIVE: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh seats
Dec 03, 2023 06:36 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh, on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Churu area constitutes - Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh and Sujangarh
Counting for Churu area constituencies will begin at 8am on 3rd December, 2023.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|NOHAR
|Counting to begin
|BHADRA
|Counting to begin
|SADULPUR
|Counting to begin
|TARANAGAR
|Counting to begin
|SARDARSHAHAR
|Counting to begin
|CHURU
|Counting to begin
|RATNAGARH
|Counting to begin
|SUJANGARH (SC)
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Churu area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|NOHAR
|Amit Chachan
|INC
|BHADRA
|Balwan Poonia
|CPI(M)
|SADULPUR
|Krishna Poonia
|INC
|TARANAGAR
|Narendra Budaniya
|INC
|SARDARSHAHAR
|Bhanwarlal Sharma
|INC
|CHURU
|Rajendra Rathore
|BJP
|RATANGARH
|Abhinesh Maharshi
|BJP
|SUJANGARH (SC)
|Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal
|INC
Track live updates from all Rajasthan Assembly constituencies only on Hindustan Times Rajasthan Assembly Election Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am
Live Score
