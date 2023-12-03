Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners list from Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariawad, Aspur

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 03, 2023 08:48 PM IST

LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariwad, Aspur seats on December 3, 2023.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Udaipur area constitutes are Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariawad, and Aspur seats.

People stand in queues to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dinesh Gupta)

Results for Udaipur area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyCandidateParty
GOGUNDA (ST)Pratap Lal BheelBJP
JHADOL (ST)Babulal KharadiBJP
KHERWARA (ST)Dayaram ParmarINC
UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)Phool Singh MeenaBJP
UDAIPURTarachand Jain (Win)BJP
SALUMBER (ST)Amritlal Meena (Win)BJP
DHARIAWAD (ST)Thavar Chand (Win)BAP
ASPUR (ST)Umesh MeenaBAP

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
GOGUNDA (ST)Pratap Lal BheelBJP
JHADOL (ST)Babu LalBJP
KHERWARA (ST)Dayaram ParmarINC
UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)Phool Singh MeenaBJP
UDAIPURGulab Chand KatariaBJP
SALUMBER (ST)Amrit Lal MeenaBJP
DHARIYAWAD (ST)Gotam LalBJP
ASPUR (ST)Gopichand MeenaBJP

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:02 PM

    BJP's Tarachand Jain leads

    BJP's Tarachand Jain leads in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:31 AM

    Here is what happened in the previous elections in Rajasthan

    1. In 2018, the Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, short of the majority by 1 seat in the 200-member assembly. This time, 199 seats went to the election.

    2. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress managed only 21 seats.

    3. In 2008, the Congress won 96 seats and the BJP won 78 seats…Read More

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:01 AM

    Counting has begun

    Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:17 AM

    Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism

    “The voters of Udaipur are with us. Our priorities are to generate employment opportunities for youth, double tourist footfall, and strengthen the mining industry among others,” Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism on the vote day in Udaipur.

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:31 PM

    Rajasthan poll results for Udaipur constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

