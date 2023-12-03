Rajasthan Results: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru.
Rajasthan held elections on November 25 to elect 199 of the 200 members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. With a total of 1,862 candidates in the running, it was a tightly contested affair. The votes have been cast, and the results will be declared on December 3. Unfortunately, the election for one seat stands adjourned due to the death of the candidate, who was also the sitting MLA. Stay tuned to this blog for comprehensive updates in the Jaipur area constituencies - Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru seats.
It is worth noting that of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Counting is underway for Jaipur area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|Hawa Mahal
|Balmukundachary
|BJP
|Vidhyadhar Nagar
|Diya Kumari
|BJP
|Civil Lines
|Pratap Singh Khachariyavas
|INC
|Kishanpole
|Result Awaited
|Adarsh Nagar
|Rafeek Khan
|INC
|Malviya Nagar
|Kalicharan Saraf
|BJP
|Sanganer
|Bhajan Lal Sharma
|BJP
|Bagru
|Kailash Chand Verma
|BJP
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jaipur area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Hawa Mahal
|Mahesh Joshi
|INC
|Vidhyadhar Nagar
|Narpat Singh Rajvi
|BJP
|Civil Lines
|Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
|INC
|Kishanpole
|Aminuddin Kagzi
|INC
|Adarsh Nagar
|Rafeek Khan
|INC
|Malviya Nagar
|Kalicharan Saraf
|BJP
|Sanganer
|Ashok Lahoti
|BJP
|Bagru
|Ganga Devi
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP is leading from five seats in Jaipur constituencies
BJP is leading from Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru.Dec 03, 2023 09:06 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Kailash Chand Verma is leading from Bagru
BJP’s Kailash Chand Verma is leading from BagruDec 03, 2023 09:05 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Bhajan Lal Sharma takes early lead from Sanganer
BJP’s Bhajan Lal Sharma is leading from the Sanganer seat.Dec 03, 2023 09:03 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Incumbent Rafeek Khan is leading from Adarsh Nagar
Sitting INC MLA Rafeek Khan is leading from Adarsh NagarDec 03, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Pratap Singh Khachariyavas is leading from Civil Lines
INC’s sitting MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyavas is leading from Civil LinesDec 03, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Balmukundachary is leading from Hawa Mahal
BJP’s Balmukundachary takes early lead from Hawa MahalDec 03, 2023 08:43 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Daya Kumari leading from Vidhyadhar Nagar
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Daya Kumari is leading from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat.Dec 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Sitting MLA Kalicharan Saraf is leading from Malviya Nagar
BJP’s MLA Kalicharan Saraf is leading from Malviya Nagar.Dec 02, 2023 10:07 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Counting for all Jaipur constituencies is underway
Counting begins for all Jaipur area constituencies - Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru seats.Dec 01, 2023 05:46 PM IST
Rajasthan poll results: Counting for Jaipur area constituencies begins at 8Story SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-