News / India News / Rajasthan Results: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru
Rajasthan Results: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru

Dec 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru.

Rajasthan held elections on November 25 to elect 199 of the 200 members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. With a total of 1,862 candidates in the running, it was a tightly contested affair. The votes have been cast, and the results will be declared on December 3. Unfortunately, the election for one seat stands adjourned due to the death of the candidate, who was also the sitting MLA. Stay tuned to this blog for comprehensive updates in the Jaipur area constituencies - Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru seats.

Rajasthan election results 2023: An elderly voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday.
Rajasthan election results 2023: An elderly voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday. (ECISVEEP-X)

It is worth noting that of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Counting is underway for Jaipur area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
Hawa MahalBalmukundacharyBJP
Vidhyadhar NagarDiya KumariBJP
Civil LinesPratap Singh KhachariyavasINC
KishanpoleResult Awaited
Adarsh NagarRafeek KhanINC
Malviya NagarKalicharan SarafBJP
SanganerBhajan Lal SharmaBJP
BagruKailash Chand VermaBJP

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jaipur area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Hawa MahalMahesh JoshiINC
Vidhyadhar NagarNarpat Singh RajviBJP
Civil LinesPratap Singh KhachariyawasINC
KishanpoleAminuddin KagziINC
Adarsh NagarRafeek KhanINC
Malviya NagarKalicharan SarafBJP
SanganerAshok LahotiBJP
BagruGanga DeviINC

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP is leading from five seats in Jaipur constituencies

    BJP is leading from Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru.

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Kailash Chand Verma is leading from Bagru

    BJP’s Kailash Chand Verma is leading from Bagru

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Bhajan Lal Sharma takes early lead from Sanganer

    BJP’s Bhajan Lal Sharma is leading from the Sanganer seat.

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Incumbent Rafeek Khan is leading from Adarsh Nagar

    Sitting INC MLA Rafeek Khan is leading from Adarsh Nagar

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Pratap Singh Khachariyavas is leading from Civil Lines

    INC’s sitting MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyavas is leading from Civil Lines

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Balmukundachary is leading from Hawa Mahal

    BJP’s Balmukundachary takes early lead from Hawa Mahal

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Daya Kumari leading from Vidhyadhar Nagar

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s Daya Kumari is leading from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Sitting MLA Kalicharan Saraf is leading from Malviya Nagar

    BJP’s MLA Kalicharan Saraf is leading from Malviya Nagar.

  • Dec 02, 2023 10:07 PM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Counting for all Jaipur constituencies is underway

    Counting begins for all Jaipur area constituencies - Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru seats.

  • Dec 01, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting for Jaipur area constituencies begins at 8

© 2023 HindustanTimes
