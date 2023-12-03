Rajasthan Results: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru

Rajasthan held elections on November 25 to elect 199 of the 200 members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. With a total of 1,862 candidates in the running, it was a tightly contested affair. The votes have been cast, and the results will be declared on December 3. Unfortunately, the election for one seat stands adjourned due to the death of the candidate, who was also the sitting MLA. Stay tuned to this blog for comprehensive updates in the Jaipur area constituencies - Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru seats. Rajasthan election results 2023: An elderly voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday. (ECISVEEP-X)

It is worth noting that of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Counting is underway for Jaipur area constituencies.

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jaipur area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Hawa Mahal Mahesh Joshi INC Vidhyadhar Nagar Narpat Singh Rajvi BJP Civil Lines Pratap Singh Khachariyawas INC Kishanpole Aminuddin Kagzi INC Adarsh Nagar Rafeek Khan INC Malviya Nagar Kalicharan Saraf BJP Sanganer Ashok Lahoti BJP Bagru Ganga Devi INC

