Rajasthan to have separate agriculture budget from next year: Ashok Gehlot

The CM also announced setting up of a new Electricity Distribution Company for agriculture.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan will have a separate agriculture budget from next year, announced chief minister Ashok Gehlot invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s during the budget for 2021-22 on Wednesday. The CM also said a new power distribution company will be set up for agricultural needs.

“Gandhiji had stated that if India wants to peacefully progress, people with money should understand that the soul of the country lies in the farmers,” the CM Gehlot said quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

The CM said that his government has always worked in the interest of the farmers, and has brought many welfare schemes including loan waiver.

“Continuing the same sentiments, for the prosperous future of annadata (farmers) and protecting their rights, a separate budget will be brought from next financial year,” he said

He said fulfilling the promise, loans of 20.89 lakh farmers worth 14,000 crore were waived.

“We had sent a proposal to the Centre for waiving loans of farmers from all nationalised banks but till date no progress has happened. We are making efforts for one time settlement schemes of the banks,” he said.

The CM also announced setting up of a new Electricity Distribution Company for agriculture.

He added that they are giving a subsidy of 12,700 crore and for the next year there is a provision of over 16,000.

“For adequate availability of power, transparency in electricity purchase and good financial management – I announce the setting of a new power distribution firm for farmers,” he said.

The launch of a minifood park in each district, three new agriculture colleges and a mobile veterinary service was also announced.

Rampal Jat, president, Kissan Mahapanchayat, said announcement of separate agriculture budget is a good decision.

