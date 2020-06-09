Rajasthan to get Rs 50,000 crore investment, 7,500 people to receive employment

india

Rajasthan government has approved 10,000 Megawatt (Mw) solar power parks project with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore - the biggest ever investment in solar energy in the state.

The state government has given nod to the proposal by Adani Green Energy Limited to set up solar power parks at five locations and also install a solar panel manufacturing unit. As a result, around 7,500 people will get direct and indirect employment from the project. Currently, Rajasthan’s solar generation capacity is 4,883 Mw.

Principal secretary, energy, Ajitabh Sharma said, “The plan is to set up 10,000 Mw of solar parks in a phased manner by the Adani Group in Rajasthan. Not only will it bring a huge investment in the state but also provide employment to many.”

Sharma said the firm will also be setting up units to manufacture solar equipment at some places which will happen for the first time in Rajasthan at such a mega scale. “In a meeting chaired by the energy minister on June 6, it was also decided to propose customized packages through the Bureau of Investment Promotion to this investment.

“The proposal received is the largest investment committed in state in renewable generation to the tune of Rs 50,000 crores over the next 5-6 years progressively. Five solar power parks will be set up in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jalore and Barmer. For the first time, besides solar power generation, a solar equipment manufacturing unit at mega-scale would be installed in the state,” Sharma added.

As per the proposal received, the Rajasthan government would generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore through Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the construction phase; a sum of around Rs 100 crore annually through GST during the operations phase; and a one-time payment for the land of around Rs 650 crore, he said.

The goal of 10,000 Mw generation will be achieved in phases – in phase-I, 1700 Mw hybrid power plant (solar and wind) in Jaisalmer will be established by 2021 after which 2,000 Mw plants every year in next four-five years at Jaisalmer, Jalore and Bikaner.

“The Rajasthan Renewal Energy Corporation (RREC) is working in a very professional manner. The MoU sign with NTPC to set up a solar power park has been started to materialise. The RREC has received Rs 201 crore from the NTPC for setting up a 925 Mw solar power park at Nokh in Jaisalmer – an MoU was inked in February 2020. The state has started land levelling civil works. There will be an investment of Rs 3,500 crores in Nokh,” Sharma said.