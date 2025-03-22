Rajasthan: Woman arrested for biting off husband's tongue during fight in Jhalawar

A case has been registered against Ravina Sain (23) for voluntarily causing hurt and grievous injuries under sections 115(2) and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Jhalawar district, police said on Saturday. The court ordered to send all 18 accused arrested by the police in connection with ₹ 8.49 crore robbery to jail on judicial remand on Monday. While 12 accused were directly involved in the robbery, six accused were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the accused. (HT FILE)

The incident was reported to the police on Friday evening.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Brijraj Singh, Kanhayalal Sain (25) from Bakani town and Ravina Sain from nearby Sunel village married one-and-a-half years ago. The couple did not get along well and fought frequently.

Late on Thursday night too, they were engaged in a brawl. Singh said according to the family members, the woman allegedly bit off a portion of Kanhayalal's tongue in a fit of rage.

The family rushed Kanhayalal to the local hospital, where doctors referred him to Jhalawar medical college hospital, where he is currently under treatment, the ASI said.

Wife shut herself inside room, attempted to slit wrist with sickle

According to the family members, the doctors have informed them that the tongue could be stitched back, he said.

After the incident, Ravina shut herself inside a room and attempted to slit her wrist with a sickle, but the family members coaxed her out of it, the ASI said.

He said a case has been registered based on a complaint from Kanhayalal's brother.

Statements of the victim, who is currently under treatment, are yet to be recorded, he added.