Lucknow: Husband beats wife to death over argument about daily drinking

A 30-year-old woman, mother of three children, was allegedly fatally beaten by her husband in Hulas Khera village under the Mohanlalganj station limits after she confronted him about his drinking habits. The victim, identified as Kanchan, allegedly succumbed to injuries inflicted by her husband, Rajkumar, during a late-night altercation on Monday. The accused, who fled the scene after realising his wife was dead, was later apprehended by police (Sourced)

The accused, who fled the scene after realising his wife was dead, was later apprehended by police near Indira Canal, assistant commissioner of police, Mohanlalganj, Rajneesh Verma, said on Tuesday.

“They both argued over the issue and in his drunken state, the husband struck Kanchan with a stick, causing a severe head injury. Later that night, despite the family’s attempts to mediate, they had dinner and went to bed. On Tuesday morning, when the family woke up, they found Kanchan dead,” the additional deputy commissioner of police, South Zone, Amit Kumawat said.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the couple frequently argued over alcohol, with the deceased woman occasionally drinking with her husband.

According to station house officer (SHO) Mohanlalganj, Amar Singh, family members said that the man violently beat his wife in front of their three children until she lost consciousness. The couple had been married for 12 years. After discovering her death the following morning, he covered her body with a blanket before fleeing the scene.