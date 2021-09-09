Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajasthan’s Barmer gets emergency landing facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch
india news

Rajasthan’s Barmer gets emergency landing facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch

The ELF was constructed in a time span of 19 months. The work for this ELF commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate an Emergency Landing Field (ELF) and also witness aircraft operations on the ELF on NH-925 on Thursday at Gandhav Bhakasar Section (NH-925) South of Barmer (Rajasthan). (FILE PHOTO.)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate an Emergency Landing Field (ELF) and also witness aircraft operations on the ELF on NH-925 on Thursday at Gandhav Bhakasar Section (NH-925) South of Barmer (Rajasthan).

This is the first time that a National Highway will be used for emergency landing of aircrafts of IAF, according to an official release.

NHAI had developed a 3.0 km section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force, which is part of a newly developed two lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar and Satta-Gandhav section having a total length of 196.97 km. The project will cost 765.52 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

This project will improve connectivity between villages of Barmer and Jalore districts located on the international border. The stretch being located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army.

Apart from this Emergency Landing Strip, three helipads (size 100 x 30 metres each) have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages in this project according to the requirements of the Air Force/Indian Army, which will be the basis for strengthening the Indian Army and security network on the western international border of the country.

RELATED STORIES

The ELF was constructed in a time span of 19 months. The work for this ELF commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021. At normal times, the ELF will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. But during the operations of ELF for Indian Air Force, the service road will be used for flow of road traffic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spike in viral fever cases triggers fear in Bihar

Odisha man kills 10-month old son, wife before hanging himself

Technical issues over Income tax e-filing portal being ‘progressively addressed’

India, EU to start formal talks on FTA this month, says EAM S Jaishankar
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP