Rajasthan’s border districts put under night-time blackout

Barmer: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan on Friday, Rajasthan’s border districts have been put under a complete night-time blackout to protect the area from potential aerial threats. As part of these emergency measures, the district administration in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur has ordered complete blackouts during designated hours in several regions. (PTI)

The move comes after Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India including Nal, Phalodi, and Uttarlai in Rajasthan using drones and missiles on the night of May 7-8, prompting authorities to place these districts on high alert.

The blackout timings in Barmer and Jaisalmer are 9pm to 4am, 12.30 am to 4am in Jodhpur and Balotra. Authorities have instructed residents to turn off all lights during these hours. If any light must remain on, it should be fully covered with cloth to prevent it from being visible from the air. The aim is to ensure no illumination leaks outdoors that could potentially aid aerial reconnaissance or targeting by hostile forces.

“Red alert, everyone is requested to be in their homes and observe complete blackout,” Barmer district collector Tina Dabi said.

In addition to the blackouts, activities such as flying drones and bursting fireworks have been banned in districts like Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar. The administration said that these restrictions are crucial for public safety and national security, urging residents to comply and remain alert.

The broader security strategy involves cancelling all leaves for police, doctors, and paramedical staff, and suspending university exams in Jodhpur.

This is a part of Operation Abhyas, a large-scale nationwide mock drill simulating air raid and blackout scenarios, under the Ministry of home affairs’ directives in a bid to bolster emergency preparedness.

As the situation remains tense, the administration continues to advise the public to avoid unnecessary movement at night and to support law enforcement by cooperating with local patrolling and surveillance efforts.