Targeted Pakistan’s air defence radars after overnight cross-border attacks: India

NEW DELHI: Indian armed forces on Wednesday targeted air defence radars at multiple locations in Pakistan and neutralised the air defence system at Lahore in response to overnight efforts by Islamabad to attack Indian military targets in at least 15 locations in northern and western India, the defence ministry said in a statement. A big hole is seen on a rooftop of a structure suspected to have been damaged in Indian drone attack as residents gather near a cordoned off site where Pakistan's air defence system shot down a suspected Indian drone in Karachi on May 8 (AP)

The overnight attack by Pakistan and the Indian retaliatory strikes come a day after the Indian armed forces conducted a 26-minute action, Operation Sindoor, with a mix of missiles and smart munitions fired by aircraft and ground forces to target bases of UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) andJaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) located across the international border and the Line of Control (LoC).

The defence ministry said Pakistan had attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of 7-8 May using drones and missiles. Among the locations listed by the defence ministry that were targeted by Pakistan were Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks”, the statement added.

The Indian response came on Wednesday morning.

“Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” it said.

The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan, the statement said.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Already, 16 people including three women and five children have died due to Pakistani firing. “Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” the statement said.

Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.