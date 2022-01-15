Rajdhani Express hits pillar in Gujarat, none hurt; cops suspect derailment bid

A Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express train hit a cement pillar near Valsad in south Gujarat, police said, adding no one was injured in the incident. However, they suspect some miscreants had placed the pillar on the railway track in an attempt to derail the premium train from Mumbai on Friday evening.

On being alerted, senior police and railway officials rushed to the spot. A case has been registered in connection with the incident that happened around 7.10 pm on Friday, a PTI report said.

"The Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express train hit the cement pillar placed on the railway track close to Atul station near Valsad. After being hit by the train, the pillar got pushed off the track. The incident did not affect the train as it moved on and no passenger was hurt. The loco pilot immediately informed the Atul railway station personnel about it," an official of Valsad rural police station said.

"Some miscreants had placed the cement pillar on the track. The train hit the pillar, after which the train manager immediately informed the local station master," Rajkumar Pandian, Range, IG of Surat, told reporters.

It appeared to be a case of an attempt to derail the train, he said, adding that police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants at Valsad rural police station, and efforts are on to nab the culprit using technical surveillance and human intelligence, the Valsad rural police official said.

(With agency inputs)

