Rajinikanth's Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav meeting done in Lucknow. Next stop Ayodhya

Superstar Rajnikanth, who is in Uttar Pradesh for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow on Sunday. The Tamil actor is now on his way to visit Ayodhya.

The chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das said he is “very happy” that Rajinikanth would be coming to offer prayers to Lord Ram.

On Sunday morning, the SP chief shared pictures of him meeting Rajinikanth on X (formerly Twitter), and said, “When hearts meet, people hug”.

“During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since,” Akhilesh wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth told the news agency ANI, “I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then…We talk on the phone. 5 years ago I had come here for a shoot but could not meet him, now he is here so I met him.”

On Saturday, the veteran actor met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The superstar, who arrived in Lucknow on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, also met UP governor Anandiben Patel.

Meanwhile, UP deputy CM who attended the special screening praised Rajinikanth saying, “I had watched Rajinikanth’s many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still he with his performance, he increases the importance of the film.”

‘Jailer’ - which was released in theatres on August 10 - has already grabbed the box office by storm across the world with ₹500 crore. Reportedly, the film has become the third Tamil film to enter the ₹500 crore club after 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at over ₹263.9 crore.

The film has been released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)

