 Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha election: Congress' Bhupesh Baghel trailing behind BJP candidate | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha election: Congress' Bhupesh Baghel trailing behind BJP candidate

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 12:32 PM IST

At 12.30pm, Baghel, also known as "kaka", is behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Santosh Pandey, data from the Election Commission shows.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is trailing on the Rajnandgaon seat in Chattisgarh by a margin of 21, 255 votes.

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File)
Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File)

At 12.30pm, Baghel, also known as "kaka", is behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Santosh Pandey, data from the Election Commission shows. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Rajnandgaon, a BJP bastion in Chhattisgarh for over three decades, went to the polls on April 26 in the second of the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. During the 2019 elections, Santosh Pandey defeated Congress' Bhola Ram Sahu by 1,11,966 votes, or 50.7 percent of the vote share.

In the 2014 elections, BJP leader Abhishek Singh secured the seat with 643,473 votes, with Congress leader Kamleshwar Verma coming in second.

Also Read | Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP may be left at the mercy of allies TDP, JD(U)

The BJP, which returned to power in the Assembly polls last December, has never lost the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, except for a parliamentary bypoll in 2007, when it was defeated by the Congress.

Bhupesh Baghel, who was expected to re-deliver Chhattisgarh to the Congress party in last year's state Assembly polls but failed, was named in the Congress's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on March 8.

He has a strong presence in the Patan constituency, from which he has won assembly elections multiple times. Baghel has been elected from the Patan constituency to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly five times over the past three decades. Last December, the Congress leader won the Patan assembly seat once again with a wide margin of 19,723 votes by defeating his distant nephew and BJP leader Vijay Baghel.

Chhattisgarh voted in three phases: the first phase ended on April 19, second on April 26, and the last on May 7.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha election: Congress' Bhupesh Baghel trailing behind BJP candidate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement