Rajnath launches book on Amit Shah’s speeches, calls him ‘backstage hero’

Making a reference to his astute strategising and leadership qualities, Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Union home minister, Amit Shah can be described as “netpathya ke nayak” or a backstage hero, who prefers to work without seeking credit or praise.

“It will not be an exaggeration to say Shah is a backstage hero. He has no desire for credit. He remains in background and does so many big works for the government and the party and still gets time to study so much,” Singh said.

Speaking at the release of a book “Shabdansh”, a collection of Shah’s speeches, authored by Shiwanand Dwivedi, the Union defence minister said that Shah combines politics and spirituality and has a deep understanding of both.

He said Shah’s life has been a laboratory of sorts, given the various ups and downs he faced in public life. The Union minister said that both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to face trouble from investing agencies but they did not make a fuss and Shah also had to spend jail time.

Singh’s comment about the ordeal that Shah faced was a jibe at the recent protests by the Congress against the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

“Every challenge made him stronger. Without being concerned about acclaim or ignominy, he walked the path of his duties. Rarely do we get an amalgamation of politics and spirituality but it is in him,” Singh said.

The book is a compilation of 26 lectures by Shah.