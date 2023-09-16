Rajnath Singh approves 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode. Check details

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved the setting up of 23 New Sainik Schools in partnership mode, thereby increasing the tally of such schools functioning under the aegis of Sainik School Society to 42, apart from the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern.

(HT file)

The objective of eventually setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode is to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces, the defence ministry said in a statement.

How will the new Sainik Schools function?

"It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow," the statement read.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and follow the rules and regulations for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern.

History and objectives of Sainik Schools

According to the Sainik School Kazhakoottam website, the concept of the Sainik School originated in the visionary mind of former defence minister late VK Krishna Menon.

The scheme to establish Sainik Schools originated in order to serve as an ideal residential educational institution for the deserving intelligent sections of the boys, hailing especially from the rural areas of the country, said the Sainik School on its website.

Moreover, the high levels of physical, mental and intellectual attainments needed for induction into the officer cadre of the defence services could not be nurtured in the common schools, mainly because of the lack of infrastructure facilities. The training imparted in Sainik Schools influences the students in shaping their social attitudes and meaningful approach to life in general in order to emerge as responsible citizens of India and leaders in different walks of life.

