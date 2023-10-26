Rajnath Singh asks IAF top brass to draw lessons from global situation

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked top brass of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to examine the rapidly changing global geopolitical situation for lessons in the Indian context.

Rajnath Singh addressed the inaugural session of Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi (Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Stressing the need to enhance operational preparedness, the defence minister highlighted the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three armed services.

Singh made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Thursday. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari briefed the defence minister on the operational preparedness of the air force.

“There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” a defence ministry release quoted Singh as saying.

Singh said there was a need to analyse new trends in air warfare and learn from them to strengthen the country’s defence preparedness. He also asked the IAF commanders to focus on strengthening air defence systems and the use of drones.

The defence minister further praised the IAF for its role during the recent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and other flood-affected areas and congratulated the air force for successfully organising the IAF Day parade and air display at Prayagraj on October 8.

“The biannual conference involves discussions on charting lAF’s way ahead, given the current geopolitical environment and technological imperatives. Eminent national security experts and accomplished personalities from various fields are invited to present their views during the conference,” the statement added.