Rajnath Singh flags delays in military projects, seeks firm timelines

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said delays in executing critical military projects can create capability gaps, drive costs up and increase the risk of technological obsolescence, urging domestic defence firms, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to set firm timelines to meet the requirements of the armed forces.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (@rajnathsingh/X)

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“There are certain issues we need to work on, including delays. Many of our technical projects face delays due to technical reasons. We must take these delays seriously,” Singh said. He made the remarks at a function where HAL handed over two light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) trainers and the first batch of three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force, along with four Dhruv NG civil helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited. The Mk-1 trainers delivered are the final two aircraft from a 2010 contract.

“Delays create (capability) gaps as those crucial defence requirements remain unaddressed. They also lead to cost escalation. The longer the delay, the higher the cost. At times, by the time we receive equipment based on a particular technology, more advanced technology has already emerged elsewhere in the world. What we have built may already be outdated by the time it reaches us.”

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Singh’s comments also come at a time HAL’s LCA Mk-1A programme is running behind schedule. The IAF has placed two orders for 180 Mk-1A fighter jets worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore. The first contract for 83 aircraft was signed in February 2021, followed by a second for 97 fighters in September 2025. The first Mk-1 aircraft, ordered in 2021, was due for delivery in March 2024. That deadline was missed due to several factors, including US firm GE Aerospace’s inability to supply the F404-IN20 engines on time and delays in securing key certifications.

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On Thursday, HAL chief Ravi K said HAL expects to begin delivering the Mk-1A to the IAF under the 2021 contract by end of 2026, with the state-run aerospace major working to resolve final radar and weapons-integration issues. HAL plans to deliver around 10 fighter jets to the IAF in FY 2026-27. It aims to execute the order in three to four years if engine supplies are uninterrupted.

Also read: ‘Moving towards Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Rajnath Singh hails handover of aircraft, helicopters by HAL to IAF and PHL

Minister links new aircraft deliveries to self-reliance push

Rajnath described the handover of the three platforms as a milestone in India’s push towards self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. “Our aim is to make India capable, self-reliant, and globally competitive in meeting its aerospace requirements.”

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Singh stressed the need for a systematic push to further boost the aerospace sector. “There can be no sudden ‘big bang’ in the development of aerospace systems. It is a gradual process involving a wide range of components. All the products and components involved represent small rungs on a tall ladder. We must move forward one step at a time. We need to view challenges as milestones.”