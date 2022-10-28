Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 strategically important infrastructure projects

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated a 120-metre bridge over the Shyok river to provide round-the-clock access to armed forces to Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and 74 other strategically important infrastructure projects. The other projects across six states and two union territories include two helipads and one carbon-neutral habitat.

Twenty of these Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, 14 in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. They have been constructed at a cost of ₹2,180 crore.

Singh appreciated BRO’s determination for achieving the feat despite challenging weather. He said the projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas. Singh presided over the on-site inauguration of Shyok Bridge at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

Chinese troops set up tents and took up positions 19 km into Indian territory in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector in 2013 before withdrawing from the area. The Chinese military in July 2014 said such incidents occurred due to differing perceptions of the LAC.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for 29 months in the Ladakh sector. Talks have led to disengagement at four friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh so far. The resolution of outstanding problems in two friction areas remains elusive. Both armies remain heavily deployed in the Ladakh theatre despite the disengagement.

Singh inaugurated helipads in Hanle and Thakung in eastern Ladakh virtually to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The carbon-neutral habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for BRO personnel was inaugurated at Hanle.

The habitat is part of BRO’s efforts to contribute to Ladakh’s aim of becoming the country’s first carbon-neutral Union Territory. It includes accommodation for 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather to enable BRO to operate efficiently during winter.

Singh said the government is committed to ensuring the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the country’s security needs. He underlined that infrastructure development and valour of the armed forces was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the “recent situation in the northern sector”.

Singh said the 75 projects are a testament to their resolve. He added these bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civilian transportation in far-flung areas and form a part of the development chain. Singh described the connectivity with border areas as one of the government’s focus areas.

Singh said the lack of infrastructure development in Jammu & Kashmir for decades after independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism. “These internal disturbances resulted in a significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also as well as the entire nation.”

Singh credited the government’s efforts for the region’s peace and progress. “Our aim is to continue with the development of all states and Union Territories. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress.”