Home / India News / Rajnath Singh launches website for citizens to contribute to martyrs' families

Rajnath Singh launches website for citizens to contribute to martyrs' families

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 09:50 PM IST

The portal 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) launched for Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of our soldiers, sailors and airmen.

The portal 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) was launched during a function at the National War Memorial complex in New Delhi.(source: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
The portal 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) was launched during a function at the National War Memorial complex in New Delhi.(source: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a website that will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of our soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations, a senior Army official said.

Watch | S Jaishankar’s savage dig at Pak & West; Defends India-Russia defence ties

The portal -- 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) – was launched during a function at the National War Memorial complex here.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, in his address, said in the face of challenges, all the three services of the armed forces have performed their duty diligently.

"And, soldiers are the base of this glorious tradition," he said.

"This website will help in providing economic aid in a "transparent and simple manner," Gen Pande said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, in a video message, urged people to contribute to the fund. He is the 'Goodwill Ambassador' of the initiative.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh defence ministry
rajnath singh defence ministry

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out