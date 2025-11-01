Rajnath Singh meets defence ministers of New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam on ADMM-Plus sidelines

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from New Zealand, South Korea, and Vietnam on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. Rajnath Singh with Defence Ministers of New Zealand on ADMM-Plus sidelines (Photo/X@rajnathsingh)

Singh made the announcement of his engagements in a series of posts on X, where he extended an invitation for New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins to visit India and reaffirmed their shared vision to build a forward-looking partnership in defence.

“Glad to meet New Zealand’s Defence Minister Judith Collins in Kuala Lumpur. I extended her the invitation to visit India. Her visit will reaffirm the shared vision of India and New Zealand to build a forward-looking partnership in defence,” the Defence Minister said in his post.

Singh also met South Korea’s Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back, describing it as a “delight to meet” him on the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus.

“It was a delight to meet South Korea’s Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur,” he stated in a separate post.