Home / India News / Rajnath Singh salutes Coast Guard: ‘Started with 4-6 boats, now over 150 ships, 66 aircraft’
india news

Rajnath Singh salutes Coast Guard: ‘Started with 4-6 boats, now over 150 ships, 66 aircraft’

Rajnath Singh further said that the Indian Coast Guard's professionalism, and ever-growing nature, instills confidence among the countrymen that our national maritime interests are under the safe watch of brave guards.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:28 AM IST
ANI |

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday presented gallantry and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony being held at National Stadium Complex in the national capital. Speaking on the occasion, the defence minister said that the Indian Coast Guard was started with 4-6 boats, and today, with more than 150 ships, and 66 aircraft, it holds an important place in the world's best maritime forces.

Singh further said that the Indian Coast Guard's professionalism, and ever-growing nature, instills confidence among the countrymen that our national maritime interests are under the safe watch of brave guards.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh extended his greetings to the air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and stated that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is steadfast in its service to the nation.

“Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the nation,” Singh tweeted.

Topics
rajnath singh defence minister of india indian coast guard
