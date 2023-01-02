Rajouri killings: Oppositions blame BJP for spike in terror attacks in J&K

Opposition parties strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Rajouri district in which six people, including a child was killed, in separate incidents and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre and Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor’s administration for spike in terror attacks in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday said terrorists do not discriminate between victims, whether they are Hindus or Muslims, as he condemned the recent terrorist attack on innocents.

“I condemn the killing of innocent persons. It does not matter what religion or region the victim belongs to, an innocent is an innocent,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters on Monday.

Also Read: J&K killings: Bandh called, kin refuse to cremate bodies

He said illness in the region has increased and this is the result of the hatred being spread in the nation today.

“Today Muslims and Hindus are being segregated. Tell me, who is doing it and who is spreading hatred?” Abdullah asked in a reference to BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abdullah went on to say, “Tell me what the poor Hindu families (of Dhangri) had? They had nothing. they had no enemies.” “Similarly, what was the fault of the Kashmiri Pandits killed in Shopian?” he asked.

He advised the home ministry to find a quick solution to the problem that the region is facing for several years.

The NC leader said that according to the BJP government at the centre, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was due to Article 370, “...but they were mistaken,” he said, adding, “Four years have passed since Jammu and Kashmir was made a Union Territory. Have they been able to end terrorism?”

His son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed anger and grief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Deeply shocked as more details emerge of this targeted attack in Rajouri district of Jammu. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope those injured in this attack will make a swift & complete recovery. #RajouriAttack,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the terrorist attack and taegetted BJP.

“Condemn this cowardly act & condolences to their families. Despite being under BJP rule & its bogus claims of ending militancy, violence continues unabated. Had J&K had its own elected government, the same media would have hauled them over the coals,” she wrote on Twitter.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami said, “I strongly condemn the attack on innocent civilians in Dangri village of Rajouri in no uncertain terms. The incident is at odds with government’s normalcy narrative. Unfortunate that government has failed to contain violence despite making lofty claims about improved security situation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least four civilians were killed and six were injured after unidentified armed men, in a suspected terror attack, indiscriminately opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening.

A child was killed and another critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) blast on Monday.