Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, hosts first Republic Day parade since name change

Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, hosts first Republic Day parade since name change

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:47 AM IST

Kartavya Path's first January 26 parade is among several ‘firsts’ that will be on display during the parade this year.

Kartavya Path hosts its first Republic Day parade (Image: Doordarshan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Kartavya Path, the two-kilometre stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate in the national capital, on Thursday hosted its first Republic Day as ‘Kartavya Path.’ Previously called Rajpath, the stretch was renamed in September last year after a revamp.

Kartavya Path's first January 26 parade is among several ‘firsts’ that will be on display during the parade this year. This is the first Republic Day as President for India's second female head of state (after Pratibha Patil), Droupadi Murmu, whose tenure began in July last year. Her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is attending the festivities as chief guest, and is the first leader from his country to have been invited as chief guest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rajpath republic day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP