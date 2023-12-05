Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi shot dead at home by 3 visitors

JAIPUR: Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday by three men at his Jaipur residence, leading to protests in several parts of Rajasthan to demand the arrest of the culprits.

Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi spent about 10-15 minutes with the assailants before they opened fire (Videograb)

One of the three assailants, identified as a local shopkeeper Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was shot dead by Gogamedi’s security guards after the assailants opened fire at the prominent community leader, Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

According to a widely-circulated video clip, two men abruptly started shooting at Gogamedi. His security guard Ajit Singh who was sitting with him fired at the assailants and killed one of them. Singh also sustained a gunshot injury in the incident. As Gogamedi slumps to the ground, they fire one last shot in the back before exiting.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Rohit Godara Kapurisar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the murder in a post on Facebook. According to the post, the gangster accused Gogamedi of cooperating “with our enemies to strengthen their organisations”.

Police are yet to comment on the claim.

Following the protests that erupted in parts of the state, Rajasthan director general of police Umesh Mishra said check posts had been set up to track down the two unidentified assailants. “I have ordered my officers to take immediate action in the matter and arrest the culprits soon,” he said, adding that additional security force was also deployed in the city, neighbouring districts, and at Gogamedi’s house.

Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph said the three assailants reached Gogamedi’s house in the Shyam Nagar area in a white car at about 1pm. They told his security guards that they wanted to meet him and were taken inside. The men talked to Gogamedi for a few minutes before opening fire at him.

Since Naveen Singh Shekhawat, who died in the incident, had the keys to their car, the two assailants rushed out of the house to look for a getaway vehicle. The police commissioner said they saw a scooterist and shot him to snatch his vehicle to flee.

Gogamedi, his security guard and the scooterist were taken to the local Metro Mass Hospital. “However, Gogamedi passed away minutes after his treatment started. The two other injured people were shifted to the ICU- of which one can be transferred to the Sawai Man Singh hospital considering his critical condition,” the commissioner said.

He underlined that the two shooters are yet to be identified.

Gogamedi’s family said they won’t allow the body to be sent for autopsy until the police arrest the two culprits. “A big conspiracy was hatched. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but he received threatening calls from many political groups. We had also asked the police to provide him with proper security but they refused. He knew that his life was under threat,” his uncle said.

