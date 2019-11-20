e-paper
Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over JNU, J&K

There was chaos in the Upper House soon after it mourned the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and congratulated Abhijeet Banerjee for winner the Nobel prize for economics, with the Opposition raising the issues related to JNU and J&K.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu addresses Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for about three hours till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar by Opposition parties.(PTI Photo)
         

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for about three hours till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar by Opposition parties, including the Left and Congress, over the alleged police action against Jawaharlal Nehru University students protesting against a fee hike and the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

There was chaos in the Upper House soon after it mourned the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and congratulated Abhijeet Banerjee for winner the Nobel prize for economics, with the Opposition raising the issues related to JNU and J&K.

Three members had given a notice for suspension of business to raise these issues but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused. “It has been a practice not to allow discussion under Rule 267 and disturb the House. I am not going to allow it...,” Naidu said before adjourning the house till 2 pm.

JNU students, who have been protesting since October 30, took out a march to Parliament on Monday to raise their demands on the opening day of the Winter Session. Hundreds of students faced off with the Delhi Police after they were intercepted in Jorbagh and outside the university campus. In J&K, all top political leaders, including three former CMs, have been under detention since August 5 to pre-empt a law and order situation after the abrogation of Article 370.

TMC member Derek O’Brien questioned the decision of adjournment on Twitter. “Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Oppn deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour ...” he tweeted.

