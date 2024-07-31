Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar defends RSS; Opposition stages walkout

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fount Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) serves the nation and the people associated with it work selflessly. He said it was against the Constitution to criticise the organisation involved in national work and that it has the right to be part of the country’s developmental journey. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

“RSS has unimpeachable credentials,” said Dhankhar as he took umbrage over Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ramji Suman’s remarks over the appointment of the National Testing Agency chairperson and his affiliation. Dhankhar underlined he will not allow the remark on record. He said he would not allow anyone to single out the RSS.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Dhankhar’s comments and said the chairman cannot object unless the member transgressed the rules of business.

Dhankhar responded saying he agreed he can interrupt when there is transgression. “But here the member is trampling the Constitution of India...I will not allow singling out of the organisation. This is a violation of the Constitution. RSS has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation,” Dhankhar said as the Opposition parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Biju Janata Dal walked out.