Rajya Sabha: Opposition raises farm laws, migrant crisis issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings went relatively smoothly on Thursday even as the Opposition MPs raised the issue of farm laws, the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and the migrant crisis during the lockdown.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of farm laws and said democracy was being suppressed in the country. “We respect the mandate you have, but the way in which dissent, which is the backbone of a democracy, is being suppressed in our country is deplorable,” Singh said. “The foisting of cases against farmers, journalists, activists and such need to stop.”

He was backed by TMC MP Derek O’Brien who added that the government had failed to uphold the sanctity of Parliament. “Members had asked, as is procedure, for the Bills to be referred to a select committee, but the government never did that. Political administration is the purview of the Prime Minister and the home minister. This government has failed on many counts, including handling the Covid-19 crisis and economy.”

Also Read | ‘Have mercy’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges Centre to repeal ‘black laws’

He added that he had prepared a draft bill to repeal the three farm laws. DMK’s NR Elango said the government was violating the federal structure with the farm laws. “The farm laws occupy the field of the state’s power,” Elango said, adding, “The government legislated them in tearing hurry and farmers interest was not considered.”

The Ohad demanded a separate discussion on the issue of the three contentious farm bills that have led to widespread protests by the farmers at the borders of the national Capital. The Opposition has demanded a repeal of all three laws, but the government has propoed a waiver of 18 months, during which it says that the laws will be examined.

Defending the government, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tackled every crisis head-on. “The mandate of the country has been vested in the PM not once but twice in the national elections.

“Modi ji has worked for energy justice that the farmers will benefit from,” said Pradhan. “India is also working to develop alternate energy in the form of hydrogen fuel.”

MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP last year, also lauded the Prime Minister’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and other issues since he came to power for the second time. “Jammu and Kashmir has been freed from historical chains and over 1.5 crore [15 million] people have received the benefits of Central schemes,” he said.

He added that the PM had rolled out visionary reforms. “The ram mandir will be a symbol of new and strong India,” Scindia said.