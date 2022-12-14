Rajya Sabha passes bill to include the Gond community in ST category in UP

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to include the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced by tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday, was passed by a voice vote.

The bill seeks inclusion of the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in Chandauli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sant Ravidas Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, and recognise the community as ST in these four districts. The bill was earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 28 and was passed on April 1.

While the bill was supported by parties across the spectrum in both Houses, there have also been demands that other tribes also be given similar status, and that such decisions be taken on the basis of a caste census.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Munda said the issue has been pending since the 1980s and blamed the then Congress-led government for “ignoring the plight of the community and denying them their constitutional rights” through the Schedule Tribes category.

The minister asserted that the concerns of tribals were ignored for years by previous governments. “We have seen that tribals have been ignored for years,” he said. “The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to change that.”

Munda said that the current criteria for tribes, laid down by the Lokur Committee would continue. These are: presence of primitive traits; distinctive culture; isolation; reclusiveness of the community; and backwardness.

The Narendra Modi government has been mulling changing the criteria, and even formed a task force on the issue, but now appears to have decided against this.

Munda added that “we must honour the contributions of the members of the community, especially those who have fought the British government”. The Union government is set to honour 75 tribal warriors who fought against the British and other invading armies, including men and women, to mark 75 years of independence, including Thalakkal Chanthu, Tirot Singh and Sela and Nura, HT reported in August.

Images of some of the freedom fighters may also be displayed in the new Parliament building, galleries in which are likely to feature several prominent Indian men and women. A decision, is yet to be taken, but a book commemorating the warriors is set to be released soon.