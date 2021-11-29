Rajya Sabha passes farm laws repeal bill amid uproar

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid a ruckus by Opposition parties who sought a discussion on the bill.

The bill was passed earlier in the day in the Lok Sabha without any discussion and similar uproar. This is the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bill was tabled in the upper House of Parliament by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Urging the Opposition parties to cooperate with the government, Union minister Pralhad Joshi earlier said there was enough discussion on the issue when they were passed in Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The intention of the government is clear -- we want to pass the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha and subsequently take it to Rajya Sabha. I appeal to the Opposition to cooperate with us when the Bill is taken to Rajya Sabha," said the Union minister.

He further said the entire Opposition was demanding that the laws be repealed, but when the same was being done, a ruckus was underway. "I ask the Opposition what is their intention?" he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Opposition parties wanted a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

"We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site," added Kharge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the three contentious agri bills would be repealed and urged the protesting farmers to take back their year-long agitation. However, the stir continues over several other demands of the farmers.