Home / India News / Rajya Sabha passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion
india news

Rajya Sabha passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who moved the Bill for passing, said no discussion was needed on it as all were in favour of the three farm laws being repealed
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

After it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, the contentious Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Upper House on Monday without any discussion on the opening of the winter session of Parliament.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who moved the Bill for passing, said no discussion was needed on it as all were in favour of the three farm laws being repealed.

Earlier, before the minister introduced the Bill in the House for passage, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had seen the impact of the farm laws on bye-elections, and it was concerned about their further impact on upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The Opposition also reminded the government that more than 700 people died in the ongoing protests against the controversial farm laws.

The House was adjourned for half an hour after the Bill was passed.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the three laws would be repealed and urged the protesting farmers to end their year-long agitation. However, the stir continues over several other demands of the farmers.

