Rajya Sabha polls: Congress, BJP fear ‘horse-trading’ in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The ruling Congress and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday wrote to the chief election commissioner over fears of “horse-trading” in the Rajya Sabha polls two days later.

In a separate letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the BJP also alleged misuse of the official machinery and resources and phone tapping of lawmakers while urging a probe.

Congress leader Mahesh Joshi sought a First Information Report against Independent candidate Subhash Chandra and top BJP leaders saying they are trying to misuse central agencies such as ED. “...therefore, a complaint was sent to the ED.” He said Congress has 126 votes against the 123 required to win three seats. He added Chandra has 33 votes and he is short of eight.

On Tuesday, Chandra claimed that he has the support and that eight lawmakers will cross vote in his favour. The BJP, which has 71 lawmakers, has fielded Ghanshyam Tiwari as the party’s candidate. It is also backing Chandra.

Joshi accused the BJP and Chandra of horse-trading and intimidation. “The BJP and Chandra are arrogantly claiming cross-voting of lawmakers...the Election Commission and the police have to take necessary action...,” he said.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria accused Congress of misusing government machinery and resources to intimidate lawmakers. BJP said there could be black money at the Udaipur hotel, where the Congress lawmakers are staying. It demanded action on “corrupt practices” to ensure free and fair elections.

On Sunday, Congress asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to remain alert and prevent any attempt at horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

