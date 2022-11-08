Rajya Sabha reconstitutes four committees

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday reconstituted four of its committees, including those on ethics and privileges.

The privileges panel, to be chaired by deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, will have members such as Anil Jain, Elamaram Kareem, Kumar Ketkar, Saroj Pandey, Sasmit Patra, GVL Narsimha Rao, Abhishek Singhvi, Rakesh Sinha and GK Vasan. Singhvi is the new inclusion in the panel.

The ethics panel that looks into issues related to conduct of members will now have former Union minister Prakash Javadekar as the chairman. Other members include Derek O’Brien, Jairam Ramesh, Tiruchi Siva, Sanjay Singh, Sasmit Patra, V Vijayasai Reddy, K Kesava Rao, Prem Chand Gupta and Elamaram Kareem.

The business advisory committee, which discusses the daily agenda of the Rajya Sabha, will be also headed by Harivansh and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav will be a member of the committee.

Former minister Javadekar has been brought in this panel. Other members will include Laxmikant Bajpayee, Misa Bharti, O’Brien, Jairam, Rao, Reddy and Singh.

Meanwhile, the Upper House has also reconstituted its rules committee.