The protest site at Ghazipur continued to draw more protesters throughout Friday and Saturday morning while a clash was reported from the Singhu border site on Friday in which an SHO was arrested. Protesters will observe 'Sadbhavna Diwas' on January 30 on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

Here are the latest updates of farmers' protest:

> After the protesters at Ghaziput site complained that they are not provided with water, electricity which was seen as an attempt to vacate the space, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal extended support to farmers.

> It has been learnt when Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait spoke of withdrawing the protest from Ghazipur site, RLD leader Ajit Singh talked to him and convinced him to not remove protesters from the site.

> On Friday, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary visited the protest site and met Rakesh Tikait.

Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey

> Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited the site and checked all arrangements while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is with the farmers. He also said "fake charges" have been brought against farmers leaders.

> On Friday evening, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad arrived at the Ghazipur site and met Tikait. He said his Bhim Army will support the farmers' protest.

> Congress' UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also came and met Rakesh Tikait on Friday.

> The mahapanchayat which was held in Muzaffarnagar on Friday also decided to fully support the ongoing protest.

> Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police claimed that the increase in security deployment which alarmed protesters was done for a different reason — to check the entry of any miscreant at the side. "But few people made the assumption that we are going to use force. We said that we will have discussion before coming to any conclusion and it's underway," UP ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said.

> As more protesters are now converging to Ghazipur, additional tents have been set up for accommodation.

> Another faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union, BKU (Lok Shakti) which announced withdrawal from the protest earlier rejoined the protest on Friday.

