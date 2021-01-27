Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police
Farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been named in Delhi Police's FIR on violence in the national capital on Tuesday. He faces charges of rioting, attempt to murder and assault.
"BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's name mentioned in an FIR by Delhi Police. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including Sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) & 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)," Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"FIR by Delhi Police mentions the names of farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha for breach of NOC issued regarding farmers' tractor rally. FIR also mentions the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait," Delhi Police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Responding to the reports of the FIR, Tikait told PTI that an "FIR against any farmer leader is FIR against farmers of the country".
After a stormy protest on India's 72nd Republic Day which brought the city-state's traffic to a standstill, forced snapping of internet connection in several regions and claimed one life, Delhi Police have filed at least 25 FIRs to nab the culprits.
The police force claims that FIRs cite the names of several farmer leaders who have been caught on tape instigating people to resort to force and break barricades in a bid to enter the national Capital on the 72nd Republic Day. Some of the FIRs on violence at Red Fort and ITO will be sent to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police officials said.
A majority of these cases point to sections of rioting, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, obstructing police from doing their duty. The police has also filed some cases under heinous sections of attempt to murder and attempt to culpable homicide in clashes reported from the Red Fort, ITO and Ghazipur. In one FIR, police are also probing protesters for destroying CCTV cameras on the road.
The police officials claim that at least 86 officials were injured in the clashes with protesting farmers.
The cops have also detained 200 people.
