‘2 diye kisano ke liye’: Tikait urges people to light lamps for farmers killed during protests

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged the citizens of the country to light earthen lamps on Diwali this year in memory of farmers who have been killed during the ongoing protests against the three farms laws.

The farmer union alleged that around 700 farmers have lost their lives in the stir – underway since last year, due to the central government’s “obstinate, undemocratic and irrational” approach.

“The Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls upon its constituents and citizens in the farmers' movement to light one lamp on Diwali in honour of farmers who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of farmers' rights and livelihoods,” the statement read.

Moreover, the farmer union has invited people to join the protesting farmers at the Delhi border sites to celebrate Diwali, the statement added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also took to Twitter earlier in the day to urge the people of the country to light earthen lamps for deceased farmers. The Twitter post that read “2 diye kisano ke liye (two earthen lamps for farmers)” was also retweeted by the BKU.

This comes after Tikait’s latest warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre ahead of the one-year anniversary of the farmers’ protest. On Monday, the farmer leader gave an ultimatum to the central government till November 26, and said that from November 27 onwards, “farmers will drive their tractor from villages to protest sites surrounding Delhi.”

However, Tikait didn’t clarify if the purpose of the ultimatum was for the Centre to revoke the farm laws or schedule another round of talks with the farmers.

The impasse between the Centre and the farmers pertaining to the farm laws has persisted despite multiple rounds of talks between the two parties. Recently, the Delhi Police removed its barricades from border sites of Tikri and Ghazipur, which has been the spot for farmers to protest for the last 11 months.

On Monday, Tikait told Hindustan Times that the farmers are “prepared” to turn all primary government offices in districts across the country into “grain markets” if the “right” of protesting against the farm laws is taken from them.

